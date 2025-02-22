Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.07 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07, Zacks reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTGX stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,046.80. This trade represents a 35.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,316 shares of company stock worth $9,816,345. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

