Stephen Pearce Buys 30,000 Shares of South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Stock

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Pearce purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.60 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,000.00 ($68,789.81).
South32 Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 191.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91.
South32 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.81%.
South32 Company Profile
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
Further Reading
