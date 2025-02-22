Truist Financial Corp Has $7.29 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 33,649,765 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 943.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 246,613 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 242,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 202,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $58.93 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $59.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.