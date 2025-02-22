VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 86,567 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,834.84. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $185,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,753.06. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,426. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.