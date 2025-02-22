AGL Energy Limited (AGL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23 on March 26th

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.23.
AGL Energy Company Profile
