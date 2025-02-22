AGL Energy Limited (AGL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23 on March 26th

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.23.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

