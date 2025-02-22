NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,545,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 6,454.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,071,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NVR by 299.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,162,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 53.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 6,012.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,084.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,959.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,770.32. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7,073.38 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

