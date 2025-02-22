Passumpsic Savings Bank Acquires 95 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Cencora by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $241.47 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.52 and its 200 day moving average is $237.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

