Dahring Cusmano LLC Acquires Shares of 4,731 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dahring Cusmano LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.1% of Dahring Cusmano LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $268.78 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.70. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

