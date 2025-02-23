Access Investment Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Access Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after acquiring an additional 314,004 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 460,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,134.22. The trade was a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,164 shares of company stock worth $45,398,793. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $361.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.75 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

