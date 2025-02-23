Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Carter’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Carter’s by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $88.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.