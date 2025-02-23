iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

