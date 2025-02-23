Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 56,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 98,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$68.49 million, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

