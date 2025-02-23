iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$31.64 and last traded at C$31.70. Approximately 49,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 48,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.81.
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.35.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.