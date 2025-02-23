Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.49. Approximately 11,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 16,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

Golden Valley Mines Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$171.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.49.

Golden Valley Mines Company Profile

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

