Lansing Street Advisors Has $934,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $95.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

