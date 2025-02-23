Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 107,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 256,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$49.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

