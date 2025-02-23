Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $10.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $268.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

