Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Reduced by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $317,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,128.72. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $234,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,961. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,156. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 7.2 %

ALK stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

