Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

