Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3,549.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 198,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

