D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

