Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

