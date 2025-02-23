Birgit Girshick Purchases 1,514 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $163.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.09. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.79 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. TD Cowen upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

