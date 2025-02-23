Chadwick Collins Sells 2,840 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ SPSC opened at $141.22 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.88.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
