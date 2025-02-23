Chadwick Collins Sells 2,840 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $141.22 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $81,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,286,000 after buying an additional 252,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 94.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after buying an additional 210,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after buying an additional 191,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.