Marshall Investment Management LLC Invests $345,000 in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,753,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after buying an additional 880,921 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 671,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 645,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 178,982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 354,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 39,394 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

