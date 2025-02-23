Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,146 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brady by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 753,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Brady by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 618,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Brady by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 118,557 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Brady by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 480,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

