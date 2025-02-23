Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $12.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 507.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 107,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 90,010 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 226,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,371,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

