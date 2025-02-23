US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3,175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.