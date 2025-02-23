Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $112,735.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $112,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,779.70. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $146.07 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

