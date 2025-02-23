Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5,077.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 178,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,151.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,038,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 156,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,708.10. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $148.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $151.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

