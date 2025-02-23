Gregg C. Sengstack Buys 8,000 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALLE stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

