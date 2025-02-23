Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. This trade represents a 11.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00.

EA opened at $130.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

