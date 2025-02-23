Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 16,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on TRN

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.