Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 35,099 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $5,785,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $4,017,018.80.

On Friday, January 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $3,172,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $3,087,056.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $2,901,422.40.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $2,889,115.20.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $2,575,281.60.

On Monday, November 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,118 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,697,925.40.

Shares of NET opened at $151.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $123.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.28.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

