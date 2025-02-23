Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 11.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.