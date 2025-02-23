First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Holdings Lifted by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up 0.9% of World Equity Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,533,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 499,841 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,603,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,814,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,720,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $35.71 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

