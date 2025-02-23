Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,629 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $192.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.