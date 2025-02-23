ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,341,000 after buying an additional 1,653,773 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,535,000 after buying an additional 894,519 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after buying an additional 844,917 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,203,000 after buying an additional 597,770 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,666,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.59 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

