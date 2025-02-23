Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

