Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 415 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $106.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

