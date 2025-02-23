Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

