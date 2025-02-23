Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 49,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $211.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.43 and its 200-day moving average is $215.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

