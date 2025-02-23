Lutz Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

TIP stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

