Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Lifted by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $70,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

