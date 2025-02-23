Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

