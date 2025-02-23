Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CAO Sells 460 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $406.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.90 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.48 and a 200 day moving average of $466.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after purchasing an additional 794,197 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 24,815.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after acquiring an additional 371,232 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $137,199,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $89,229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after acquiring an additional 153,896 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $561.00 to $544.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Saia

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.