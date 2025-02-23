iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,251,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $130.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

