Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $131.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

