ING Groep NV Sells 281,500 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,500 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Capri by 14.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 515,963 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 22,554.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,196,000 after buying an additional 3,885,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Capri by 389.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after buying an additional 2,274,149 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capri

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.