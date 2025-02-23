Richard Nolan Townsend Sells 4,326 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 4,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $19,077.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,119 shares in the company, valued at $970,724.79. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 2,500 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.99. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,307,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,763,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 599,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LXEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

